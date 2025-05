Shamrock Rovers came from behind to defeat Derry City 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

After the game, Tiernan Lynch was “distraught” at the way his side conceded the two goals…

Danny Mullen got Derry’s goal tonight.

He spoke to Martin Holmes after the game and said it was “nice to get on the score sheet” but was disappointed with the result…

Derry’s Mark Connolly says the team have to “dust themselves down” and go again next week…