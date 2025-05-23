Tyrone make three changes for Ballybofey visit

Tyrone have made three changes to their stating line up from the Ulster semi final defeat for Saturday’s All Ireland group game away to Donegal.

Mattie Donnelly is back in the first 15 and is named in the half forward line in place of Joe Oguz.

Peter Harte comes into the full forward line ahead of Ruairi Canavan while at corner back Aidan Clarke takes the 2 jersey from Cormac Quinn.

Donegal v Tyrone will be LIVE on Highland Radio on Saturday from the 7pm throw in with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne.