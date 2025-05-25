Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cricket: North-West Premier League Results

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes across the North-West Cricket Premier League, with the rain playing a major role in disrupting fixtures.

Despite the weather, a few matches did manage to reach a conclusion.

In Section One, Ardmore and Strabane were among the sides who managed to get some play in. Ardmore were bowled out for 106 in 32.5 overs of their reduced 43-over innings. Strabane reached 61 for 3 in just 11.2 overs before the rain returned and ended proceedings prematurely.

Elsewhere in Section One, the matches between Brigade and Coleraine, and Newbuildings and Eglinton, were both abandoned due to persistent rain.

Moving to Section Two, and there was no shortage of runs at Ballymagorry where Fox Lodge posted a mammoth 364 for 5. In reply, Burndennett showed some fight but ultimately fell short as they were bowled out for 229, handing Fox Lodge a convincing win.

Over in Killyclooney, it was a much shorter affair. The home side were bundled out for just 87 in 26 of their allotted 42 overs. St Johnston made light work of the chase, cruising to 90 for 1 in just 13.2 overs to seal a dominant victory.

