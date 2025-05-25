Odhran Doogan says “it’s hard to put it into words” after finishing third in Ras Tailteann

Young Donegal cyclist Odhran Doogan finished third in general classification of the 2025 Ras Tailteann after a gruelling five days of action.

Doogan held the yellow jersey heading into Stages 3 and 4 and added to a fantastic week by claiming the winner’s jersey in the overall points classification and Irish county rider categories today.

The Gortahork man joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport after today’s fifth and final stage and said it was hard to put the past week into words…

Mountcharles native Jamie Meehan also had a brilliant week competing in the Ras Tailteann.

Meehan finished in second spot in general classification and claimed the win in the overall U23 category.