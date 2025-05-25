Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Odhran Doogan says “it’s hard to put it into words” after finishing third in Ras Tailteann

Donegal’s Odhran Doogan with Ras Tailteann Race Director Gerard Campbell

Young Donegal cyclist Odhran Doogan finished third in general classification of the 2025 Ras Tailteann after a gruelling five days of action.

Doogan held the yellow jersey heading into Stages 3 and 4 and added to a fantastic week by claiming the winner’s jersey in the overall points classification and Irish county rider categories today.

The Gortahork man joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport after today’s fifth and final stage and said it was hard to put the past week into words…

 

Mountcharles native Jamie Meehan also had a brilliant week competing in the Ras Tailteann.

Meehan finished in second spot in general classification and claimed the win in the overall U23 category.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vote Ballot Box
News, Audio

Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín renews calls for Irish citizens in the North to vote in the presidential election

25 May 2025
bernie cranley
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman dies in Omagh collision

25 May 2025
MAry Lou
News

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country

25 May 2025
expressway airport
News, Top Stories

Updated Letterkenny – Dublin Expressway service comes into effect

25 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Vote Ballot Box
News, Audio

Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín renews calls for Irish citizens in the North to vote in the presidential election

25 May 2025
bernie cranley
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman dies in Omagh collision

25 May 2025
MAry Lou
News

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country

25 May 2025
expressway airport
News, Top Stories

Updated Letterkenny – Dublin Expressway service comes into effect

25 May 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating collision on Lifford-Letterkenny road

25 May 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Three women killed in separate crashes in Clare, Meath and Wexford

25 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube