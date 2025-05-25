Ras Tailteann: Meehan and Doogan finish in top three

Donegal’s Jamie Meehan and Odhran Doogan have both finished inside the top three in general classification at the 2025 Ras Tailteann.

Gortahork youngster Doogan finished third overall, while Mountcharles native Meehan was ahead of him in second after all five stages had concluded this afternoon.

Doogan won the points classification category and also claimed the win in the overall Irish County Rider category.

Meanwhile, Meehan was the overall Under 23 winner.

Former Ras competitor Sean McFadden was at the finish line for Highland Radio Sport and highlighted the huge achievement for the two Donegal cyclists…