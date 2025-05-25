Records galore for Finn Valley athletes

The Finn Valley AC man clocked 1:44.75 for an excellent outdoor season opener and was delighted with how strong he was in the final part of the race.

Mark English won the men’s 800m at Track Fest in Los Angeles last night.

It was also a great weekend for Oisin Ó Gailín as he made his debut for Ireland last night at the European 10,000m Cup in Pacé, France.

O’Gailin ran a fantastic race and broke a 47-year-old Donegal record finishing in a rapid time of 29:02.05 to finish 7th.

Finn Valley’s Conor Kelly ran a new National U20 400m record in Brussels.

Running in the IFAM Outdoor meeting, Conor won his heat in 46.18, taking Chris O’Donnell’s previous record of 46.54 from 2017.

It was an evening of record breaking runs from Finn Valley athletes as Roisin Flanagan clocked a new Donegal record over 5000m at the meet in Brussels.