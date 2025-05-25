Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Records galore for Finn Valley athletes

Mark English (Photo: Sound Running on Facebook)
Mark English won the men’s 800m at Track Fest in Los Angeles last night.
The Finn Valley AC man clocked 1:44.75 for an excellent outdoor season opener and was delighted with how strong he was in the final part of the race.
Here he is speaking to “Sound Running” on Facebook after the race: https://www.facebook.com/reel/9892584554191500
It was also a great weekend for Oisin Ó Gailín as he made his debut for Ireland last night at the European 10,000m Cup in Pacé, France.
O’Gailin ran a fantastic race and broke a 47-year-old Donegal record finishing in a rapid time of 29:02.05 to finish 7th.
Finn Valley’s Conor Kelly ran a new National U20 400m record in Brussels.
Running in the IFAM Outdoor meeting, Conor won his heat in 46.18, taking Chris O’Donnell’s previous record of 46.54 from 2017.
It was an evening of record breaking runs from Finn Valley athletes as Roisin Flanagan clocked a new Donegal record over 5000m at the meet in Brussels.
Roisin crossed the line in 15:25.51 to finish third in the race.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vote Ballot Box
News, Audio

Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín renews calls for Irish citizens in the North to vote in the presidential election

25 May 2025
bernie cranley
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman dies in Omagh collision

25 May 2025
MAry Lou
News

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country

25 May 2025
expressway airport
News, Top Stories

Updated Letterkenny – Dublin Expressway service comes into effect

25 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Vote Ballot Box
News, Audio

Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín renews calls for Irish citizens in the North to vote in the presidential election

25 May 2025
bernie cranley
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman dies in Omagh collision

25 May 2025
MAry Lou
News

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country

25 May 2025
expressway airport
News, Top Stories

Updated Letterkenny – Dublin Expressway service comes into effect

25 May 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating collision on Lifford-Letterkenny road

25 May 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Three women killed in separate crashes in Clare, Meath and Wexford

25 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube