Strong Donegal involvement as Strabane Athletic claim league-glory

There was a strong Donegal contingent involved as Strabane Athletic won the Ballymena & Provincial Football League First Division yesterday.

Managed by former Finn Harps players Raymond Foy and Sean ‘Wizzy’ McGowan, the Strabane outfit’s playing squad includes Donegal natives Gary Merritt, Declan Sharkey, Aaron O’Hagan, Simon McGlynn, Aaron McCready, Ryan Galvin, Sean McCallion and Oisin Porter.

Strabane won in a play-off against St James’ Swifts on Saturday, coming from behind to win 2-1 with Milford’s Gary Merritt finding the net for Raymond Foy’s team.