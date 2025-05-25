Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Strong Donegal involvement as Strabane Athletic claim league-glory

There was a strong Donegal contingent involved as Strabane Athletic won the Ballymena & Provincial Football League First Division yesterday.

Managed by former Finn Harps players Raymond Foy and Sean ‘Wizzy’ McGowan, the Strabane outfit’s playing squad includes Donegal natives Gary Merritt, Declan Sharkey, Aaron O’Hagan, Simon McGlynn, Aaron McCready, Ryan Galvin, Sean McCallion and Oisin Porter.

Strabane won in a play-off against St James’ Swifts on Saturday, coming from behind to win 2-1 with Milford’s Gary Merritt finding the net for Raymond Foy’s team.

Top Stories

Vote Ballot Box
News, Audio

Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín renews calls for Irish citizens in the North to vote in the presidential election

25 May 2025
bernie cranley
News, Top Stories

Donegal woman dies in Omagh collision

25 May 2025
MAry Lou
News

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the country

25 May 2025
expressway airport
News, Top Stories

Updated Letterkenny – Dublin Expressway service comes into effect

25 May 2025
