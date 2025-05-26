A5 campaign group says weekend tragedy highlights need to resolve upgrade delays

Police in Tyrone have renewed their appeal for information following the death of a Donegal woman in a two car collision close to the Ulster American Folk Park outside Omagh on Saturday afternoon.

82-year-old Bernie Cranley from Lifford, was killed in the collision on the A5 Mellon Road between Omagh and Newtownstewart at around 12.30 on Saturday afternoon.

She was the driver of a silver Toyota Vitz, which collided with a blue Suzuki Vitara.

The other driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, A5 Enough is Enough Campaign Chair Niall McKenna spoke to Greg Hughes…………………