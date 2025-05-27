Deputy Ward pushes for timeline on when defective block homeowners can expect to receive retrospective payments

A Donegal Deputy has said the recent visit by Housing Minister James Browne to Donegal was a ‘positive step’ forward for those impacted by the defective concrete block issue.

Deputy Charles Ward says the meeting showed a commitment from the Minister in amending the bill to improve the IS465 scheme to reflect necessary changes.

He also asked Taoiseach Micheal Martin for a timeline for when the rates and caps bill to be enacted and when homeowners can expect to receive their retrospective payments.

Deputy Ward says homeowners need answers….