Gardai investigating criminal damage incident in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the area of the Slieve Sneacht Road, Letterkenny on Friday evening last,  shortly after 9pm.

Substantial damage was caused to a parked car in that area.

Gardai are appealing for dash-cam footage from the area between 8.30pm and 9.30pm, and are particularly interested in hearing from anybody who may have observed a white campervan in the area around that time or who may have dash-cam of one in the area. Gardaí in Letterkenny can be reached on 074-9167100 in connection with this incident.

The Garda Confidential Line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.

