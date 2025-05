The HSE’s Regional Health Forum Wes has been told there’s been a significant improvement in the wait times for people beginning their cancer treatments.

Cllr Declan Meehan had raised the issue in February, to be told that 31% of patients were seen within the target of 15 days.

Now, he’s been told the number who began treatment within the recommended timeline in March and April was 79%.

Cllr Meehan says that’s a welcome improvement, which he wants to see sustained and built on………..