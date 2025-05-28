Donegal Rally entry to be released at Friday’s launch

The official launch of the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally Launch will take place this Friday evening in Letterkenny and the much anticipated entry list will also be released.

The event will take place in the Letterkenny Public Services Centre, Neil T Blaney Road (F92 TNY3). Light refreshments served at 7pm and launch commences at 7:30pm sharp.

Rally fans are invited to come along and meet some of the competing crews, hear directly from organisers, and get up close to a selection of stunning rally cars on display.

The entry is set to be bulked up with some major names from the world of rally along with the best of the Tarmac Championship competitors, including Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan who are chasing three in a row International victories.

As well as unveiling the 2025 entry list the Donegal Motor club will also share key information about the rally route, including new stages and event highlights.