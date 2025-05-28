Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Rally entry to be released at Friday’s launch

Last years winners Callum Devine & Noel O’Sullivan power through Glenn Village (KG Rally Pics)

The official launch of the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally Launch will take place this Friday evening in Letterkenny and the much anticipated entry list will also be released.

The event will take place in the Letterkenny Public Services Centre, Neil T Blaney Road (F92 TNY3). Light refreshments served at 7pm and launch commences at 7:30pm sharp.

Rally fans are invited to come along and meet some of the competing crews, hear directly from organisers, and get up close to a selection of stunning rally cars on display.

The entry is set to be bulked up with some major names from the world of rally along with the best of the Tarmac Championship competitors, including Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan who are chasing three in a row International victories.

As well as unveiling the 2025 entry list the Donegal Motor club will also share key information about the rally route, including new stages and event highlights.

PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

28 May 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO (5)
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 246: Author Paul Gosling’s new book examines potential referendum on the constitutional future of Northern Ireland

28 May 2025
Windows
News

Over €22m invested in retrofitting of properties in Donegal since 2021

28 May 2025
fire brigade NI
Audio, News

New college to train firefighters opens in Co Tyrone

28 May 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

