Goal’s the key for Tyrone who take another All Ireland U20 title

Tyrone are the All Ireland under 20 football champions for the second year running.
They beat Louth 5-16 to 0-17 on Wednesday evening to take a third title at this age group in four years.
Jonathan Higgins has the full time report from Armagh:
