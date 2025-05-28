Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Hospital manager says walk-in unit planned for LUH would be better than a Surgical Hub

A meeting of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum has been told that the Ambulatory Care Facility being proposed for Letterkenny University Hospital has the potential to be better than a Surgical Hub, because it will be planned to meet the specific needs of the hospital.

 

It’s after Donegal Councillor Gerry McMonagle told the meeting that failure to secure a surgical hub in Letterkenny, similar to the hubs being proposed for Sligo and elsewhere, will hamper the chances of hiring top class consultants, doctors and specialist nurses.

 

Cllr Gerry McMonagle told members of the Regional Health Forum that an Ambulatory Care facility will not provide the level of service that’s needed. He pointed out there was unanimity between all TDs and forum members that a surgical hub is needed.

 

Cllr McMonagle concluded that given the level of activity in LUH, rather than an either or scenario, the HSE should be pursuing hubs for Donegal and Sligo in order to meet the need for services, and attract top medical professionals.

Responding, Letterkenny Hospital Manager Sean Murphy said the proposed Letterkenny unit would have two day surgery theatres and two minor operation procedure rooms like the hubs, but will also have urology, and haematology and oncology day treatment facilities.

He added the surgical hubs are all built to a standard design, but the Letterkenny unit will be designed to suit the needs of the community. It make a little more time to commission and build, but Mr Murphy concluded that if it gets the funding, this would be a superior facility to a surgical hub.

 

