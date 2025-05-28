Ireland off track to meet 2030 climate targets according to EPA

Progress is significantly off track for meeting the 2030 climate targets, according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

It’s warning that Ireland is set to exceed emission goals in nearly every sector.

Today’s EPA report paints a worrying forecast for Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Last year, it predicted Ireland could achieve a 29% reduction in emissions by 2030 if policies were fully implemented.

This year it has dropped to just 23%.

This is against a Government national target of 51% which now seems increasingly unlikely to be met.

The EPA is urging full implementation of current environmental policies, however, it’s warning that even in a ‘best-case scenario’, Ireland will not meet its climate targets.