Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Jury in Adams defamation case expected to begin deliberations tomorrow

The jury in Gerry Adams’ libel case against the BBC is expected to begin deliberations tomorrow.

It’s hearing a summary of the evidence in the case today.

Gerry Adams is taking this legal action against the BBC over claims it made in an episode of its current affairs programme Spotlight, and an online article, that he sanctioned the 2006 killing of Denis Donaldson outside Glenties in Donegal  – an allegation he denies.

The former Sinn Féin leader is seeking damages of up to 200 thousand euro from the broadcaster.

Judge Mr Alexander Owens has told the jury he’ll attempt to finish giving a summary of the case evidence today, with the intention of allowing them to begin deliberations tomorrow morning.

He said he’ll be going through the evidence “as quickly as possible”, comparing it to the Grand National.

He continued by giving an overview of the evidence of the main journalist in the programme, Jennifer O’Leary, with the summary continuing this afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday May 28th

28 May 2025
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police confirm ‘device’ found in Derry was a hoax

28 May 2025
iwc2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward raises issues facing wheelchair users in the Dail chamber

28 May 2025
Four_courts
News, Top Stories

Jury in Adams defamation case expected to begin deliberations tomorrow

28 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday May 28th

28 May 2025
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police confirm ‘device’ found in Derry was a hoax

28 May 2025
iwc2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ward raises issues facing wheelchair users in the Dail chamber

28 May 2025
Four_courts
News, Top Stories

Jury in Adams defamation case expected to begin deliberations tomorrow

28 May 2025
nifrs3
News, Audio

NIFRS opens a new training college in Tyrone

28 May 2025
simon harris
News, Audio

Tanaiste hits out at criticism of Occupied Territories Bill

28 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube