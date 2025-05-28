Jury in Adams defamation case expected to begin deliberations tomorrow

The jury in Gerry Adams’ libel case against the BBC is expected to begin deliberations tomorrow.

It’s hearing a summary of the evidence in the case today.

Gerry Adams is taking this legal action against the BBC over claims it made in an episode of its current affairs programme Spotlight, and an online article, that he sanctioned the 2006 killing of Denis Donaldson outside Glenties in Donegal – an allegation he denies.

The former Sinn Féin leader is seeking damages of up to 200 thousand euro from the broadcaster.

Judge Mr Alexander Owens has told the jury he’ll attempt to finish giving a summary of the case evidence today, with the intention of allowing them to begin deliberations tomorrow morning.

He said he’ll be going through the evidence “as quickly as possible”, comparing it to the Grand National.

He continued by giving an overview of the evidence of the main journalist in the programme, Jennifer O’Leary, with the summary continuing this afternoon.