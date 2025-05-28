Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in connection with road-related incident in Strabane

A man has been arrested in Strabane as part of investigations into a road-related incident in the town yesterday afternoon.

Police were alerted to a White Vauxhall Astra being driven erratically on Berryhill Road, towards Artigarvan at around 12:25pm. The vehicle was later located on Great Northern Link Road.

The 28-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving, aggravated vehicle taking, causing damage to the vehicle, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He has since been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or relevant footage to contact them.

