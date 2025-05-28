Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
N15 must not be ignored when it comes to road investment – McGowan

There have been calls for a major push to secure funding for improvements on the N15 from McClay’s Corner in Stranorlar to Killygordon, Castlefinn and Lifford.

Speaking at a meeting of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District this week, Cllr Patrick McGowan said the road had previously been included in a plan along with the long awaited Twin Towns by-pass. However, Cllr McGowan says the by-pass is now part of the Ten-T project, and the N15 is now off the table and not mentioned in the National Development Plan.

He wants the council’s Chief Executive and Director of Roads’ Services to brief the MD, and ultimately, a meeting with the Transport Minister.

Cllr McGowan says what they’re asking for is reasonable………..

roadworks
News

Road surfacing works to be carried out on the Binroe to Ballyloughan road today and tomorrow

28 May 2025
N15
News, Audio, Top Stories

N15 must not be ignored when it comes to road investment – McGowan

28 May 2025
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

79% of Donegal cancer patients met treatment start targets in March and April

28 May 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

Hospital manager says walk-in unit planned for LUH would be better than a Surgical Hub

28 May 2025
