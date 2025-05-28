N15 must not be ignored when it comes to road investment – McGowan

There have been calls for a major push to secure funding for improvements on the N15 from McClay’s Corner in Stranorlar to Killygordon, Castlefinn and Lifford.

Speaking at a meeting of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District this week, Cllr Patrick McGowan said the road had previously been included in a plan along with the long awaited Twin Towns by-pass. However, Cllr McGowan says the by-pass is now part of the Ten-T project, and the N15 is now off the table and not mentioned in the National Development Plan.

He wants the council’s Chief Executive and Director of Roads’ Services to brief the MD, and ultimately, a meeting with the Transport Minister.

Cllr McGowan says what they’re asking for is reasonable………..