Over €22m invested in retrofitting of properties in Donegal since 2021

Over €22 million has been invested in retrofitting social homes in Donegal over the past four years.

In 2021, €935,000 was spent retrofitting 52 properties in Donegal, installing heat pumps and replacing doors and windows, under the Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programme.

141 properties were retrofitted the following year at a cost of €3.7 million.

In 2023, €5.6m in funding was secured to improve 232 homes, and €6.44m last year.

The Council aims to carry out works on 166 properties this year, with €5.64m made available.

A Council spokesperson says they have encountered a number of issues over the years.

One being mould growth in some properties following the installation of Air to Water systems. It’s been confirmed that a Demand Control Ventilation and Mechanical Extract Ventilation system has been installed in affected properties, which is said to have had a positive outcome along with engaging with tenants regarding prevention methods.

