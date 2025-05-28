Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police confirm ‘device’ found in Derry was a hoax

A security alert on Limavady Road in the Waterside area of Derry has ended after a suspicious package discovered in the area this morning, 28 May, was examined and found to be a hoax device.

Police say Ammunition Technical Officers examined the package, which was reported at around 10.15, and they can confirm this was a hoax device.

Police have praised the public and, in particular, the local school community for their understanding and co-operation, saying they know the public safety operation caused disruption and inconvenience.

No homes were evacuated and no roads were closed today. A cordon in the area of Heron Way with Nelson Drive has been lifted.

