Schoolchildren with special needs in Letterkenny facing ‘intolerable’ traffic delays

Schoolchildren in Letterkenny with special needs are said to be facing intolerable delays travelling to and from school due to the town’s traffic congestion.

Anotú representative, Rebecca McDaid who works as an SNA on a school bus says parents are extremely worried about the knock on effect the delays are having on their children who are forced to sit on a bus longer than necessary.

She says there is much talk about many road projects planned for the town yet chronic traffic issues persist.

Ms McDaid says the issues need to be resolved for once and for all: