Schoolchildren with special needs in Letterkenny facing ‘intolerable’ traffic delays

Schoolchildren in Letterkenny with special needs are said to be facing intolerable delays travelling to and from school due to the town’s traffic congestion.

Anotú representative, Rebecca McDaid who works as an SNA on a school bus says parents are extremely worried about the knock on effect the delays are having on their children who are forced to sit on a bus longer than necessary.

She says there is much talk about many road projects planned for the town yet chronic traffic issues persist.

Ms McDaid says the issues need to be resolved for once and for all:

PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

28 May 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO (5)
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 246: Author Paul Gosling’s new book examines potential referendum on the constitutional future of Northern Ireland

28 May 2025
Windows
News

Over €22m invested in retrofitting of properties in Donegal since 2021

28 May 2025
fire brigade NI
Audio, News

New college to train firefighters opens in Co Tyrone

28 May 2025
