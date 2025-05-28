Tanaiste hits out at criticism of Occupied Territories Bill

The Tánaiste’s hit out at criticism of the Occupied Territories Bill.

The drafting of the bill was approved by Cabinet yesterday, and aims to ban the importation of goods from the Israeli occupied territories of Palestine.

However, there are calls for the ban to include services.

Speaking in the Dail chamber, Tanaiste Simon Harris said provision would result in too many legal complications:

Labour brought a motion before the Dail today calling for the UN’s Security Council to take further steps in Gaza and for an international peacekeeping force be developed in the region.

Speaking on that motion, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said Ireland needs to be on the right side of history and led the way: