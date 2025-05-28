Toland, Patten & O’Donnell among FAI Player Award nominees

The nominees for the 35th Football Association of Ireland (FAI) International Awards have been confirmed ahead of an event on Friday, June 6th.

Three Donegal players, Tyler Toland, Anna Patten and Luke O’Donnell have been included.

St Johnston native Toland is nominated in the Young Women’s International Player of the Year category along with Abbie Larkin and Jessie Stapleton.

Anna Patten who qualifies to play for Ireland through her Donegal grandfather is one of three nominees for Senior Women’s International Player of the Year.

Kyra Carusa and Julie-Ann Russell are also named.

Inishowen man Luke O’Donnell is in the Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year category.

Luke who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Derry City last year will go up against Kyle Fitzgerald and James Roche.

Robbie Brady, Nathan Collins and Caoimhin Kelleher are the nominees for the Senior Men’s International Player of the Year.

The winners will be presented with their trophies in the Aviva Stadium ahead of the International Friendly between Ireland and Senegal.

35th FAI INTERNATIONAL AWARDS NOMINEES

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year

Robbie Brady

Nathan Collins

Caoimhin Kelleher

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year

Kyra Carusa

Anna Patten

Julie-Ann Russell

Young Men’s International Player of the Year

Finn Azaz

Festy Ebosele

Jake O’Brien

Young Women’s International Player of the Year

Abbie Larkin

Jessie Stapleton

Tyler Toland

International Goal of the Year

MNT | Robbie Brady vs Finland

MNT | Evan Ferguson vs Bulgaria

WNT | Julie-Ann Russell vs France

Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year

Anselmo Garcia-MacNulty

Matt Healy

Andrew Moran

Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

Jacob Devaney

Thomas Morely

Freddie Turley

Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year

Jess Fitzgerald

Katie Keane

Aoife Kelly

Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year

Kyle Fitzgerald

Luke O’Donnell

James Roche

Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

Rory Finneran

Ramon Martos

Finn Sherlock

Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year

Anna Butler

Ella Kelly

Madison McGuane

Boys’ Under-16 International Player of the Year

Joe Byrne

Tadgh Prizeman

Niall Sullivan

Girls’ Under-16 International Player of the Year

Keelin Comiskey

Ciara Milton

Hailey Twomey

Boys’ Under-15 International Player of the Year

Maxim Afonin

Josh O’Dwyer

Archie Quinn

Girls’ Under-15 Schools International Player of the Year

Ava Hallinan (Jesus & Mary Secondary School, Enniscrone)

Ciara Milton (St. Leo’s College, Carlow)

Hailey Twomey (Eureka Secondary School, Kells)

Boys’ Under-18 Schools International Player of the Year

Adam Brennan (Hartstown Community School

Alan Kizenga (St. Mac Dara’s Community School, Templeogue)

Rhys Knight (Clonkeen College, Blackrock)

Football For All International Player of the Year

Josh Hennessy (Down Syndrome Futsal)

Neil Hoey (Amputee)

Heather Jameson (Cerebral Palsy)