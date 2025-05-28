Toland, Patten & O’Donnell among FAI Player Award nominees

The nominees for the 35th Football Association of Ireland (FAI) International Awards have been confirmed ahead of an event on Friday, June 6th.
Three Donegal players, Tyler Toland, Anna Patten and Luke O’Donnell have been included.
St Johnston native Toland is nominated in the Young Women’s International Player of the Year category along with Abbie Larkin and Jessie Stapleton.
Anna Patten who qualifies to play for Ireland through her Donegal grandfather is one of three nominees for Senior Women’s International Player of the Year.
Kyra Carusa and Julie-Ann Russell are also named.
Inishowen man Luke O’Donnell is in the Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year category.
Luke who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Derry City last year will go up against Kyle Fitzgerald and James Roche.
Robbie Brady, Nathan Collins and Caoimhin Kelleher are the nominees for the Senior Men’s International Player of the Year.
The winners will be presented with their trophies in the Aviva Stadium ahead of the International Friendly between Ireland and Senegal.
35th FAI INTERNATIONAL AWARDS NOMINEES
Senior Men’s International Player of the Year
Robbie Brady
Nathan Collins
Caoimhin Kelleher
Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
Kyra Carusa
Anna Patten
Julie-Ann Russell
Young Men’s International Player of the Year
Finn Azaz
Festy Ebosele
Jake O’Brien
Young Women’s International Player of the Year
Abbie Larkin
Jessie Stapleton
Tyler Toland
International Goal of the Year
MNT | Robbie Brady vs Finland
MNT | Evan Ferguson vs Bulgaria
WNT | Julie-Ann Russell vs France
Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year
Anselmo Garcia-MacNulty
Matt Healy
Andrew Moran
Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Jacob Devaney
Thomas Morely
Freddie Turley
Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Jess Fitzgerald
Katie Keane
Aoife Kelly
Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year
Kyle Fitzgerald
Luke O’Donnell
James Roche
Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Rory Finneran
Ramon Martos
Finn Sherlock
Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Anna Butler
Ella Kelly
Madison McGuane
Boys’ Under-16 International Player of the Year
Joe Byrne
Tadgh Prizeman
Niall Sullivan
Girls’ Under-16 International Player of the Year
Keelin Comiskey
Ciara Milton
Hailey Twomey
Boys’ Under-15 International Player of the Year
Maxim Afonin
Josh O’Dwyer
Archie Quinn
Girls’ Under-15 Schools International Player of the Year
Ava Hallinan (Jesus & Mary Secondary School, Enniscrone)
Ciara Milton (St. Leo’s College, Carlow)
Hailey Twomey (Eureka Secondary School, Kells)
Boys’ Under-18 Schools International Player of the Year
Adam Brennan (Hartstown Community School
Alan Kizenga (St. Mac Dara’s Community School, Templeogue)
Rhys Knight (Clonkeen College, Blackrock)
Football For All International Player of the Year
Josh Hennessy (Down Syndrome Futsal)
Neil Hoey (Amputee)
Heather Jameson (Cerebral Palsy)