Toland, Patten & O’Donnell among FAI Player Award nominees

Tyler Toland

The nominees for the 35th Football Association of Ireland (FAI) International Awards have been confirmed ahead of an event on Friday, June 6th.

Three Donegal players, Tyler Toland, Anna Patten and Luke O’Donnell have been included.

St Johnston native Toland is nominated in the Young Women’s International Player of the Year category along with Abbie Larkin and Jessie Stapleton.

Anna Patten who qualifies to play for Ireland through her Donegal grandfather is one of three nominees for Senior Women’s International Player of the Year.

Kyra Carusa and Julie-Ann Russell are also named.

Inishowen man Luke O’Donnell is in the Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year category.

Luke who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Derry City last year will go up against Kyle Fitzgerald and James Roche.

Robbie Brady, Nathan Collins and Caoimhin Kelleher are the nominees for the Senior Men’s International Player of the Year.

The winners will be presented with their trophies in the Aviva Stadium ahead of the International Friendly between Ireland and Senegal.

35th FAI INTERNATIONAL AWARDS NOMINEES

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year
Robbie Brady
Nathan Collins
Caoimhin Kelleher

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year
Kyra Carusa
Anna Patten
Julie-Ann Russell

Young Men’s International Player of the Year
Finn Azaz
Festy Ebosele
Jake O’Brien

Young Women’s International Player of the Year
Abbie Larkin
Jessie Stapleton
Tyler Toland

International Goal of the Year
MNT | Robbie Brady vs Finland
MNT | Evan Ferguson vs Bulgaria
WNT | Julie-Ann Russell vs France

Men’s Under-21 International Player of the Year
Anselmo Garcia-MacNulty
Matt Healy
Andrew Moran

Men’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Jacob Devaney
Thomas Morely
Freddie Turley

Women’s Under-19 International Player of the Year
Jess Fitzgerald
Katie Keane
Aoife Kelly

Men’s Under-18 International Player of the Year
Kyle Fitzgerald
Luke O’Donnell
James Roche

Men’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Rory Finneran
Ramon Martos
Finn Sherlock

Women’s Under-17 International Player of the Year
Anna Butler
Ella Kelly
Madison McGuane

Boys’ Under-16 International Player of the Year
Joe Byrne
Tadgh Prizeman
Niall Sullivan

Girls’ Under-16 International Player of the Year
Keelin Comiskey
Ciara Milton
Hailey Twomey

Boys’ Under-15 International Player of the Year
Maxim Afonin
Josh O’Dwyer
Archie Quinn

Girls’ Under-15 Schools International Player of the Year
Ava Hallinan (Jesus & Mary Secondary School, Enniscrone)
Ciara Milton (St. Leo’s College, Carlow)
Hailey Twomey (Eureka Secondary School, Kells)

Boys’ Under-18 Schools International Player of the Year
Adam Brennan (Hartstown Community School
Alan Kizenga (St. Mac Dara’s Community School, Templeogue)
Rhys Knight (Clonkeen College, Blackrock)

Football For All International Player of the Year
Josh Hennessy (Down Syndrome Futsal)
Neil Hoey (Amputee)
Heather Jameson (Cerebral Palsy)

PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

28 May 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO (5)
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 246: Author Paul Gosling’s new book examines potential referendum on the constitutional future of Northern Ireland

28 May 2025
Windows
News

Over €22m invested in retrofitting of properties in Donegal since 2021

28 May 2025
fire brigade NI
Audio, News

New college to train firefighters opens in Co Tyrone

28 May 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

