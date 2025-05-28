Ward raises issues facing wheelchair users in the Dail chamber

Taoiseach Michael Martin says the feasibility of a special payment for wheelchair users in October’s budget is being looked at.

It’s after Donegal Deputy Charles Ward highlighted the daily challenges experienced by Donegal wheelchair users. It follows a meeting he had with members of the Irish Wheelchair Association who protested outside the gates of Leinster House yesterday.

Deputy Ward said a recent study showed over 90% of members of the association report incurring extra costs.

In particular, Deputy Ward told Taoiseach Michael Martin that access and public transport are still major issues……….