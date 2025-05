A Donegal Senator is calling for filling stations to be utilised in efforts to expand EV charging infrastructure, particularly in rural areas.

Senator Manus Boyle believes the lack of adequate charging ports right across the country could possibly force motorists to revert to diesel and petrol-powered vehicles.

He is urging the Government to support and incentivise filling stations to install EV chargers.

Senator Boyle says Ireland is lagging behind other parts of Europe: