Christy Ring Cup: Fourth final in five years for Derry

Derry’s senior hurlers are aiming for their first taste of Christy Ring Cup glory as they take on London in Saturday evening’s decider at Croke Park.

The Oakleaf County have been beaten in three of the last four finals – going down to Offaly in 2021, Meath in 2023 and five-time winners Kildare in 2024.

In the lead up to this weekend’s clash with London, Derry manager Johnny McGarvey told Michael McMullan playing in Croke Park is where his team want to be and that they are delighted to be in another final…