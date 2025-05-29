Coleman withdraws from Ireland squad to face Senegal and Luxembourg

Seamus Coleman has pulled out of the latest Republic of Ireland squad.

The Killybegs man is dealing with an injury following the conclusion of the Premier League season as he was forced off in Everton’s final game at Goodison Park.

Ipswich’s Sammie Szmodics has also withdrawn from the squad.

Coleman played only 18 minutes of his first Everton start in five months against Southampton, while Szmodics made one substitute appearance for Ipswich after a three-month lay-off with an ankle injury.

Andy Moran has been called up by manager Heimir Hallgrimsson for the games against Senegal and Luxembourg.

Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland senior women’s squad are finalising preparations for their Nations League clash with Turkiye tomorrow.

Carla Ward’s side have three wins from their first four matches in the group ahead of the game in Istanbul.

Ireland round off their group campaign with a home fixture against Slovenia in Cork next Tuesday.

Anna Patten, Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett are all in the squad for those games.