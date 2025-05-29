DCC should establish a team to facilitate early decisions on significant housebuilding proposals – Canning

A Donegal councillor says the county is at a crossroads when it comes to housing, and developers won’t build houses if the council continues to treat them as they are being treated at the moment.

Cllr Paul Canning told a special housing meeting that if a developer approaches the council with plans for a significant development, the authority should have a team in place, including representatives of Uisce Eireann, to meet them and help to anticipate and tackle issues.

The meeting was addressed by a deputation from the Construction Industry Federation.

Cllr Paul Canning says the planning system needs to be overhauled, because at present, it seems An Bord Pleanala says one thing, and then that’s contradicted locally.

He says the availability of water is a significant issue………….