Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

DCC should establish a team to facilitate early decisions on significant housebuilding proposals – Canning

 

A Donegal councillor says the county is at a crossroads when it comes to housing, and developers won’t build houses if the council continues to treat them as they are being treated at the moment.

Cllr Paul Canning told a special housing meeting that if a developer approaches the council with plans for a significant development, the authority should have a team in place, including representatives of Uisce Eireann, to meet them and help to anticipate and tackle issues.

The meeting was addressed by a deputation from the Construction Industry Federation.

Cllr Paul Canning says the planning system needs to be overhauled, because at present, it seems An Bord Pleanala says one thing, and then that’s contradicted locally.

He says the availability of water is a significant issue………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Weave 1
Audio, News

Harris Tweed reps visit Donegal as part of ongoing efforts to train weavers

29 May 2025
Jim O'Callaghan
News

Justice Minister to bring forward proposals to reform terrorism and organised crime legislation

29 May 2025
Altnagelvin Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long ED wait times at Altnagelvin Hospital are highlighted at Stormont

29 May 2025
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC should establish a team to facilitate early decisions on significant housebuilding proposals – Canning

29 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Weave 1
Audio, News

Harris Tweed reps visit Donegal as part of ongoing efforts to train weavers

29 May 2025
Jim O'Callaghan
News

Justice Minister to bring forward proposals to reform terrorism and organised crime legislation

29 May 2025
Altnagelvin Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long ED wait times at Altnagelvin Hospital are highlighted at Stormont

29 May 2025
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC should establish a team to facilitate early decisions on significant housebuilding proposals – Canning

29 May 2025
Colm Ferriter
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 21ú Bealtaine le Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí

28 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday May 28th

28 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube