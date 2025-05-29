Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Deputy hits out at Government’s inability to deliver ‘most basic needs’

A Donegal Deputy has hit out at what he says is the Government’s inability to deliver ‘the most basic needs’.

Uisce Eireann yesterday told the Infrastructure Committee that it needs an extra €2 billion to deliver the water services capacity needed to reach the Government’s revised housing targets.

It’s feared that thousands of social and affordable homes will not be built because of the lack of water infrastructure.

Deputy Pearse Doherty told Tanaiste Simon Harris that too much red tape is preventing the building of much-needed homes:

