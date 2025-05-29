Donegal named a top performer in National Heritage Week

Donegal ranks well above the national average in hosting Heritage Week events.

It comes as the Heritage Council is calling out for communities to organise an event as part of National Heritage Week 2025.

It gets underway on the 16th of August and will run until the 24th, with the theme named as Exploring Our Foundations.

Registrations can be made online on www.heritageweek.ie.

More Information:

The 2025 National Heritage Week website is now live, and organisers in County Donegal and across Ireland are invited to begin submitting events for this year’s celebration, which runs from 16–24 August 2025.

Now in its 25th year, National Heritage Week is Ireland’s largest heritage festival, with over 2,000 events taking place annually, attended by almost 400,000 people.

Since The Heritage Council assumed responsibility for running Heritage Week in 2006, the annual event has continued to grow year on year. Last year, National Heritage Week saw a record-breaking 2,385 events registered across the country — a 25% increase on 2023. National Heritage Week is an all-island event, and most events are free to attend.

This year’s theme, Exploring Our Foundations, invites individuals and communities to reflect on the elements that underpin our shared heritage — not only historic buildings or structures, but also the natural landscapes, stories, customs and cultural practices that shape our collective identity and sense of place.

On a county-by-county basis, Donegal ranked among the counties with the highest number of Heritage Week events last year, with 126 registered events, equating to an impressive 75.4 events per 100,000 residents — well above the national average. From guided

walks and hands-on workshops to musical performances and heritage trails, communities across the county showcased a rich tapestry of local heritage.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, said, “What really makes National Heritage Week so special is the incredible energy and pride that local volunteers, community groups, and heritage champions bring to it every single year. These efforts are the heartbeat of the whole experience, and it’s their stories, knowledge, and commitment that make National Heritage Week something truly memorable and meaningful for communities right across the country. I am looking forward to attending events in my local community and I encourage everyone through the country to do the same.”

Heritage Council Chief Executive Officer, Viriginia Teehan said, “Heritage Week is a time to celebrate not only our past and those that came before, but the vibrant cultural expressions and natural environments that continue to shape our lives today.

Our heritage — tangible, intangible, and natural — gives us a shared language of memory, tradition, and place. From historic buildings to folklore, from woodlands and hedgerows to music and craft, it allows us to connect deeply with each other and with where we come from. By encouraging communities to preserve, explore and reinterpret these foundations, we’re also fostering pride, creativity and economic vitality at a local level. Heritage Week is a real highlight of our year at the Heritage Council; I am always inspired by the range of events and projects that come to life across the country and the passion of their organisers.”

Donegal County Council Heritage Officer, Dr. Joe Gallagher, added, “We’re very proud of our rich heritage in County Donegal with its picturesque landscapes, its abundant flora and fauna, its historic buildings and its vibrant local traditions. Heritage Week is the perfect time for communities to come together and celebrate the unique stories that make our county special. There is always tremendous support for Heritage Week in County Donegal with over 120 events taking place across the county and we’re looking forward to another successful week this year!”

With a focus on the foundations of heritage and the communities that keep it alive, Heritage Week 2025 promises to be an inspiring and inclusive celebration across County Donegal and beyond.

Organisers are now encouraged to add their events to the official website at www.heritageweek.ie, where they’ll find resources to support planning, accessibility, and promotion.