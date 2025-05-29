Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
€1.4m announced for digital learning for Donegal schools

€1.4 million has been allocated to Donegal schools for digital learning and minor works.

Primary schools in the county are set to receive €871,838, with post-primary schools getting €527,890.

The allocation is part of a €65 million investment package announced by Education Minister Helen McEntee.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister of State Charlie McConalogue says the benefits of ICT in schools are far-reaching and help pupils prepare for the digital age by developing digital literacy, preparing for future careers, and fostering creativity and innovation.

