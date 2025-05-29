Harps duo called up for International duty

Finn Harps youngsters Gavin McAteer and Josh Cullen have both been selected for the Republic Of Ireland U17 squad that will face Norway, Türkiye and Croatia in their first preparation games for the World Cup this November.

It’s a first call-up for Donegal Town teenager Cullen, while McAteer was in the Under-17 panel that qualified for the World Cup.

Last Sunday, Ireland discovered their group opponents for this winter’s global competition in Qatar when they were drawn against Paraguay, Uzbekistan and Panama in Group J.

Ireland Men’s Under-17s Squad

Goalkeepers: George Moloney (Southampton), Alex Noonan (Shamrock Rovers).

Defenders: Ryan Butler (Wexford), Josh Cullen (Finn Harps), Aidan Gabbidon (Malmö FF), Max Kovalevskis (Shamrock Rovers), Vincent Leonard (Dundalk), Oisin McDonagh (Venezia), Sean Spaight (Dundalk), Finn Sherlock (TSG Hoffenheim).

Midfielders: Rory Finneran (Newcastle United), Gavin McAteer (Finn Harps), Kian McMahon Brown (Burnley), Victor Ozhianvuna (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Charles Akinrintoyo (Shamrock Rovers), Billy Hayes (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Brody Lee (Shamrock Rovers), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Cillian Tollett (Galway United), Jaden Umeh (Benfica).

International friendly fixtures (kick-off times are Irish time)

Wednesday, June 4 | Ireland v Norway, Stadium Kotorbika, Croatia, KO 14.30PM

Saturday, June 7 | Türkiye v Ireland, Stadium Kotorbika, Croatia, KO 14:30PM

Monday, June 9 | Croatia v Ireland, Stadium Ludbreg, Croatia, KO 10.30AM