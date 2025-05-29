Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Harps duo called up for International duty

Finn Harps youngsters Gavin McAteer and Josh Cullen have both been selected for the Republic Of Ireland U17 squad that will face Norway, Türkiye and Croatia in their first preparation games for the World Cup this November.

It’s a first call-up for Donegal Town teenager Cullen, while McAteer was in the Under-17 panel that qualified for the World Cup.

Last Sunday, Ireland discovered their group opponents for this winter’s global competition in Qatar when they were drawn against Paraguay, Uzbekistan and Panama in Group J.

Ireland Men’s Under-17s Squad

Goalkeepers: George Moloney (Southampton), Alex Noonan (Shamrock Rovers).

Defenders: Ryan Butler (Wexford), Josh Cullen (Finn Harps), Aidan Gabbidon (Malmö FF), Max Kovalevskis (Shamrock Rovers), Vincent Leonard (Dundalk), Oisin McDonagh (Venezia), Sean Spaight (Dundalk), Finn Sherlock (TSG Hoffenheim).

Midfielders: Rory Finneran (Newcastle United), Gavin McAteer (Finn Harps), Kian McMahon Brown (Burnley), Victor Ozhianvuna (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Charles Akinrintoyo (Shamrock Rovers), Billy Hayes (St. Patrick’s Athletic),  Brody Lee (Shamrock Rovers), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Cillian Tollett (Galway United), Jaden Umeh (Benfica).
International friendly fixtures (kick-off times are Irish time)

Wednesday, June 4 | Ireland v Norway, Stadium Kotorbika, Croatia, KO 14.30PM
Saturday, June 7 | Türkiye v Ireland, Stadium Kotorbika, Croatia, KO 14:30PM
Monday, June 9 | Croatia v Ireland, Stadium Ludbreg, Croatia, KO 10.30AM

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News Graphic (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man left shaken after alleged hijacking near Milford

29 May 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Audio

Calls for funding for filling stations to expand EV charging infrastructure in rural areas

29 May 2025
School
News

€1.4m announced for digital learning for Donegal schools

29 May 2025
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following attempted robbery in Letterkenny

29 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

News Graphic (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man left shaken after alleged hijacking near Milford

29 May 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Audio

Calls for funding for filling stations to expand EV charging infrastructure in rural areas

29 May 2025
School
News

€1.4m announced for digital learning for Donegal schools

29 May 2025
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following attempted robbery in Letterkenny

29 May 2025
Obit Template (75)
News, Top Stories

Second teenager who drowned in Lough Swilly to be laid to rest this week

29 May 2025
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News

Uisce Eireann beginning major project in Ballyshannon

29 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube