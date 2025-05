Harris Tweed representatives from the Shetland Islands have been visiting Donegal as part of an ongoing programme to train weavers in the county.

Cllr Martin Harley says the visit is doubly important because it highlights the campaign to secure designated EU status for Donegal Tweed.

He says the Protected Geographic Recognition would bring economic benefits to Donegal, and ensure that inferior products manufactured elsewhere cannot be labelled as being Donegal Tweed: