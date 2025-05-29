High Court dismisses legal challenge by Donegal based Garda

The High Court has dismissed a legal challenge by a Donegal based Garda over the handling of a disciplinary investigation and his ongoing suspension.

Garda Keith Harrison, who has been suspended since 2021, is accused of entering into a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman, who reported a crime to him.

The breach of discipline alleged against Garda Keith Harrison is that to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a complainant was:

“Inappropriate and contrary to the professional duty of care owed … to a person alleged to be a vulnerable victim of a crime.”

Garda Harrison is also alleged to have tried to influence family law proceedings.

He denies any wrongdoing and took this legal action in an effort to have his suspension lifted, and to put a stop to any further disciplinary hearings.

He claimed the suspension was unlawful due to its length – now ongoing for over four years – and the non-disclosure of a decision not to prosecute the person the complaint of domestic violence was made against.

However, the High Court has today dismissed his judicial review, finding the suspension to be lawful, with the three-monthly reviews held to be “reasonable and rational,” given the nature of the allegations.

The judge also felt the legal challenge was “premature,” as the disciplinary hearing is ongoing.