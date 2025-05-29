Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

High Court dismisses legal challenge by Donegal based Garda

The High Court has dismissed a legal challenge by a Donegal based Garda over the handling of a disciplinary investigation and his ongoing suspension.

Garda Keith Harrison, who has been suspended since 2021, is accused of entering into a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman, who reported a crime to him.

The breach of discipline alleged against Garda Keith Harrison is that to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a complainant was:

“Inappropriate and contrary to the professional duty of care owed … to a person alleged to be a vulnerable victim of a crime.”

Garda Harrison is also alleged to have tried to influence family law proceedings.

He denies any wrongdoing and took this legal action in an effort to have his suspension lifted, and to put a stop to any further disciplinary hearings.

He claimed the suspension was unlawful due to its length – now ongoing for over four years – and the non-disclosure of a decision not to prosecute the person the complaint of domestic violence was made against.

However, the High Court has today dismissed his judicial review, finding the suspension to be lawful, with the three-monthly reviews held to be “reasonable and rational,” given the nature of the allegations.

The judge also felt the legal challenge was “premature,” as the disciplinary hearing is ongoing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Lough Colmcille, Co Donegal
News

Water conservation order remains in place in Milford, Kerrykeel and Ramelton

29 May 2025
highcourt
News, Top Stories

High Court dismisses legal challenge by Donegal based Garda

29 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 May 2025
News Graphic (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man left shaken after alleged hijacking near Milford

29 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Lough Colmcille, Co Donegal
News

Water conservation order remains in place in Milford, Kerrykeel and Ramelton

29 May 2025
highcourt
News, Top Stories

High Court dismisses legal challenge by Donegal based Garda

29 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 May 2025
News Graphic (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man left shaken after alleged hijacking near Milford

29 May 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Audio

Calls for funding for filling stations to expand EV charging infrastructure in rural areas

29 May 2025
School
News

€1.4m announced for digital learning for Donegal schools

29 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube