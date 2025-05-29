Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Justice Minister to bring forward proposals to reform terrorism and organised crime legislation

The Justice Minister will bring forward proposals to reform legislation which deals with terrorism and organised crime.

Jim O’Callaghan will work towards implementing the recommendations from the majority report of the Independent Review of the Offences against the State Acts.

These recommendations include the repeal of the current legislation to re-enact select elements in replacement acts.

The report also suggests a new non-jury court should be established to try serious criminal offences where the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Currently, the Acts provide the legislative basis for the Special Criminal Court, which has faced criticism in recent years.

Minister O’Callaghan says an updated approach is needed to fit the modern security landscape, but he wants to ensure they don’t undermine the efforts of the authorities to tackle terrorism and organised crime.

The Minister intends to bring the required resolutions to the Oireachtas in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Weave 1
Audio, News

Harris Tweed reps visit Donegal as part of ongoing efforts to train weavers

29 May 2025
Jim O'Callaghan
News

Justice Minister to bring forward proposals to reform terrorism and organised crime legislation

29 May 2025
Altnagelvin Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long ED wait times at Altnagelvin Hospital are highlighted at Stormont

29 May 2025
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC should establish a team to facilitate early decisions on significant housebuilding proposals – Canning

29 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Weave 1
Audio, News

Harris Tweed reps visit Donegal as part of ongoing efforts to train weavers

29 May 2025
Jim O'Callaghan
News

Justice Minister to bring forward proposals to reform terrorism and organised crime legislation

29 May 2025
Altnagelvin Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long ED wait times at Altnagelvin Hospital are highlighted at Stormont

29 May 2025
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC should establish a team to facilitate early decisions on significant housebuilding proposals – Canning

29 May 2025
Colm Ferriter
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 21ú Bealtaine le Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí

28 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday May 28th

28 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube