Justice Minister to bring forward proposals to reform terrorism and organised crime legislation

The Justice Minister will bring forward proposals to reform legislation which deals with terrorism and organised crime.

Jim O’Callaghan will work towards implementing the recommendations from the majority report of the Independent Review of the Offences against the State Acts.

These recommendations include the repeal of the current legislation to re-enact select elements in replacement acts.

The report also suggests a new non-jury court should be established to try serious criminal offences where the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Currently, the Acts provide the legislative basis for the Special Criminal Court, which has faced criticism in recent years.

Minister O’Callaghan says an updated approach is needed to fit the modern security landscape, but he wants to ensure they don’t undermine the efforts of the authorities to tackle terrorism and organised crime.

The Minister intends to bring the required resolutions to the Oireachtas in the coming weeks.