Long ED wait times at Altnagelvin Hospital are highlighted at Stormont

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that the Department of Health is continuing to fail staff and patients at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, particularly in terms of Emergency Department wait times.

Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy said on May 15th, average Ed wait times were almost 10 hours, three times higher than the Northern Ireland average.

Earlier this year, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt acknowledged the need for a new ED, but said it will take time for that to be delivered.

Mr Delargey says there are steps the department could be taking now, but nothing is being done…………