Lynch yearning for consistency as Derry face tough test away to Bohemians

Derry City will look to bounce back from last week’s defeat to league-leaders Shamrock Rovers as they head to Dalymount Park to face Bohemians on Friday evening.

It has been a mixed bag of results so far this season for The Candy Stripes, with eight wins and six defeats in seventeen SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games.

Tiernan Lynch says his team are “relishing” tomorrow night’s clash with Bohs, but admits the up-and-down nature of Derry’s form is frustrating.

“We need to find some consistency” says Lynch…