Man left shaken after alleged hijacking near Milford

A man has been left shaken after an alleged car hijacking near Milford in the early hours of this morning.

It’s understood that the man was driving on a back road between Milford and Termon at around 3:30am when three men, dressed in dark clothing, jumped out in front of his car.

Two of them jumped on the car’s bonnet while the other man produced a knife and demanded that the man get out of the car.

Gardaí have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Marie says they also threatened her brother-in-law that if he reported the incident, they would return: