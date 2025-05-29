Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Renewed calls for planning objection fee to be increased in Donegal

There’s renewed calls for the planning objection fee to be increased.

Councillor Michael McClafferty has called for the cost to rise from €20 to €500.

It was argued by Councillors Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig and Declan Meehan at this week’s plenary meeting of Donegal County Council that increasing the fee to such an amount would make the process inaccessible to people.

The matter is due to come before the next Planning SPC.

Councillor McClafferty says the process has become somewhat farcical:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News Graphic (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man left shaken after alleged hijacking near Milford

29 May 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Audio

Calls for funding for filling stations to expand EV charging infrastructure in rural areas

29 May 2025
School
News

€1.4m announced for digital learning for Donegal schools

29 May 2025
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following attempted robbery in Letterkenny

29 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

News Graphic (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man left shaken after alleged hijacking near Milford

29 May 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Audio

Calls for funding for filling stations to expand EV charging infrastructure in rural areas

29 May 2025
School
News

€1.4m announced for digital learning for Donegal schools

29 May 2025
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following attempted robbery in Letterkenny

29 May 2025
Obit Template (75)
News, Top Stories

Second teenager who drowned in Lough Swilly to be laid to rest this week

29 May 2025
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News

Uisce Eireann beginning major project in Ballyshannon

29 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube