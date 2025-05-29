Renewed calls for planning objection fee to be increased in Donegal

There’s renewed calls for the planning objection fee to be increased.

Councillor Michael McClafferty has called for the cost to rise from €20 to €500.

It was argued by Councillors Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig and Declan Meehan at this week’s plenary meeting of Donegal County Council that increasing the fee to such an amount would make the process inaccessible to people.

The matter is due to come before the next Planning SPC.

Councillor McClafferty says the process has become somewhat farcical: