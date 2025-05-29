Second teenager who drowned in Lough Swilly to be laid to rest this week

The second teenager who drowned in Lough Swilly earlier this month is to be laid to rest this weekend.

18-year-old Matt Sibanda, of St Mary’s Road Buncrana, a native of Zimbabwe and 16-year-old Emmanuel Familola, who was originally from Nigeria, are believed to have entered the water to retrieve a football on May 11th

A major search and rescue operation ensued after they got into difficulty.

Emmanuel’s funeral mass was held a number of weeks ago, while Matt’s requiem mass will take place on Saturday morning in St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana.