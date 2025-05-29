Talking Soccer with Gavin Cullen – League Of Ireland Preview

There’s another full round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity Leagues tomorrow evening (Friday).

In the First Division, Finn Harps are chasing their first win in seven as they travel to face Bray Wanderers.

The previous clash between these two sides has turned out to be a strange result, as Finn Harps won 5-0 in Ballybofey back in March.

Since then, Bray have only been beaten twice and are one of the strongest teams in the division, sitting third behind high-flying table-toppers Dundalk and Cobh Ramblers in second.

Harps, meanwhile, have only managed two wins since that emphatic victory.

In the Premier Division, it’s third against fourth as Derry City make the trip to face Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Both sides are coming into the contest off the back of defeats last week so will be keen to get back to winning ways.

Former Finn Harps captain Gavin Cullen joined Highland’s Oisin Kelly on “The Score” to look ahead to this weekend’s action and also gave his thoughts on the recent international call-ups for Harps youngsters Gavin McAteer and Josh Cullen…