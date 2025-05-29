Uisce Eireann beginning major project in Ballyshannon

Uisce Éireann says work will begin shortly on a project to being a more reliable water supply to Ballyshannon, along with improved water quality.

Statement in full –

Uisce Éireann crews will be arriving in Ballyshannon in the coming weeks and bringing with them the promise of a more reliable water supply and improved water quality.

More than 400m of old cast iron water mains will be replaced in West Port, Ballyshannon, by autumn this year as part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

These improvement works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

These works will give local homes and businesses more confidence in their supply through reducing leakage along this section of mains and improving water quality.

Uisce Éireann’s Patricia Lowry is looking forward to delivering the project for customers in the Donegal town.

“This work will bring a range of benefits for our customers in the area including reliability of supply and improved water quality. It will also help us achieve our 2030 goal of a national leakage rate of 25%. The National Leakage Reduction team has made great strides since 2018, when the leakage rate stood at 46%. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient, and our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to the local community. We thank the community for their patience and co-operation as these essential works progress”.

Crews will be working along the L-2445 West Port, from the Bridge End Bar to Sweeney’s Bar.

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

Traffic management will be in place in the form of a road closure which will be required to deliver these works safely. Diversion routes will be signposted and the community can be assured that local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Farrans Construction is carrying out the works, which are expected to be completed in autumn of this year, on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer any queries. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.