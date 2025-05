People in Milford, Kerrykeel, and Ramelton continue to be encouraged to conserve water.

A water conservation order implemented on May 6th remains in place in a bid to safeguard water supplies.

Uisce Eireann says despite heavy rainfall in recent days, water levels at Lough Colmcille remain lower than normal.

The utility anticipates that water levels will continue to drop over the summer period and says rainfall over a prolonged period of time is required for water levels to recover.