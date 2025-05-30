Carelon confirms 24 job losses in Donegal

Carelon Global Solutions Ireland has confirmed 24 jobs will be lost in Donegal as it ceases its operations in Ireland.

The company which provides digital integrated solutions for the healthcare industry, has been based in Ireland for the past four years.

In a statement, Carelon says that after careful consideration and a consultation process, a decision has been reached to cease operations in Ireland.

The wind-down process is expected to take place over the coming months and be completed by the end of this year.

Yesterday, the Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary confirmed that he had contacted Carelon to ensure employees were aware of the supports available to them.