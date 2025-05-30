Cllr Meehan calling for expansion of free patient bus service from Donegal to Sligo

The HSE’s Regional Health Forum West has been briefed on the provision of a patient bus service from Letterkenny University Hospital to University Hospital Galway three days a week, with plans for the service to be reviewed and possibly extended.

Sligo Councillor Marie Casserly asked why passengers south of Donegal Town are excluded, while Cllr Declan Meehan asked if the bus could also go to Sligo, given the number of patients being referred there.

He says the service started off as a pilot funded by the friends of the hospital, but demand has increased, and an expansion is needed: