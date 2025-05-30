Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cllr Meehan calling for expansion of free patient bus service from Donegal to Sligo

The HSE’s Regional Health Forum West has been briefed on the provision of a patient bus service from Letterkenny University Hospital to University Hospital Galway three days a week, with plans for the service to be reviewed and possibly extended.

Sligo Councillor Marie Casserly asked why passengers south of Donegal Town are excluded, while Cllr Declan Meehan asked if the bus could also go to Sligo, given the number of patients being referred there.

He says the service started off as a pilot funded by the friends of the hospital, but demand has increased, and an expansion is needed:

Cummirk 1
News

Over €200,000 invested in three Donegal rivers

30 May 2025
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Meehan calling for expansion of free patient bus service from Donegal to Sligo

30 May 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Homeowners undergoing an appeal in DCB scheme unclear if they can avail of technical review option – Cllr Beard

30 May 2025
GsGolzdW8AAis91
News, Top Stories

Irish peacekeepers come under fire in Lebanon

29 May 2025
Advertisement

