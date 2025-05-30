Gerry Adams wins defamation case against BBC

Gerry Adams has won his defamation case against the BBC.

The former Sinn Fein leader is suing the broadcaster over an episode of its Spotlight programme, and an online article, which claimed he sanctioned the killing of Denis Donaldson in Glenties, Co Donegal – a claim he denies.

The jury in the trial found that the BBC did not publish the claim in good faith, and it was not fair or reasonable to publish.

Mr Adams will be awarded damages of €100,000.

His lawyer, Paul Tweed, has given this statement outside court: