Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gerry Adams wins defamation case against BBC

Gerry Adams has won his defamation case against the BBC.

The former Sinn Fein leader is suing the broadcaster over an episode of its Spotlight programme, and an online article, which claimed he sanctioned the killing of Denis Donaldson in Glenties, Co Donegal – a claim he denies.

The jury in the trial found that the BBC did not publish the claim in good faith, and it was not fair or reasonable to publish.

Mr Adams will be awarded damages of €100,000.

His lawyer, Paul Tweed, has given this statement outside court:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2025
Gerry Adams 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gerry Adams wins defamation case against BBC

30 May 2025
luh new 1
News

LUH among top 5 overcrowded hospitals in Ireland in May

30 May 2025
Dementia
News, Audio

Recruitment of consultant for memory assessment support service in Donegal underway

30 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2025
Gerry Adams 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gerry Adams wins defamation case against BBC

30 May 2025
luh new 1
News

LUH among top 5 overcrowded hospitals in Ireland in May

30 May 2025
Dementia
News, Audio

Recruitment of consultant for memory assessment support service in Donegal underway

30 May 2025
Letterkenny Town
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘The day there is no traffic in Letterkenny will be worse than having traffic’ – Letterkenny businessman

30 May 2025
CARELON 2
News, Top Stories

Carelon confirms 24 job losses in Donegal

30 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube