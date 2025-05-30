HSE West and North West says mental health services will be on hand over Bank Holiday weekend

The HSE West and North West is advising people to be aware of where they can seek care for their mental and physical health this June Bank Holiday weekend.

They say while Bank holiday weekends can represent relaxation for some, for those struggling with their mental health they can be challenging.

The HSE West and North West says hospital, community, and mental health services will be on hand over the weekend to ensure the right care is given at the right time and in the right place.

As Bank holiday weekends are usually a busy time for acute and community health services, the HSE says it may result in long waits at EDs. People are being urged to seek alternative care pathways as a result.

Out-of-hours GP services will be in operation, while Urgent GP appointments can be booked by contacting NoWDOC.

Many agencies providing mental health support can be accessed without a referral.

More information is available on hse.ie.