Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

HSE West and North West says mental health services will be on hand over Bank Holiday weekend

The HSE West and North West is advising people to be aware of where they can seek care for their mental and physical health this June Bank Holiday weekend.

They say while Bank holiday weekends can represent relaxation for some, for those struggling with their mental health they can be challenging.

The HSE West and North West says hospital, community, and mental health services will be on hand over the weekend to ensure the right care is given at the right time and in the right place.

As Bank holiday weekends are usually a busy time for acute and community health services, the HSE says it may result in long waits at EDs. People are being urged to seek alternative care pathways as a result.

Out-of-hours GP services will be in operation, while Urgent GP appointments can be booked by contacting NoWDOC.

Many agencies providing mental health support can be accessed without a referral.

More information is available on hse.ie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Letterkenny Town
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘The day there is no traffic in Letterkenny will be worse than having traffic’ – Letterkenny businessman

30 May 2025
CARELON 2
News, Top Stories

Carelon confirms 24 job losses in Donegal

30 May 2025
County House Lifford
News, Audio

Council urged to make Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy widely available

30 May 2025
emotional support mental health men abuse
News, Top Stories

HSE West and North West says mental health services will be on hand over Bank Holiday weekend

30 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Letterkenny Town
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘The day there is no traffic in Letterkenny will be worse than having traffic’ – Letterkenny businessman

30 May 2025
CARELON 2
News, Top Stories

Carelon confirms 24 job losses in Donegal

30 May 2025
County House Lifford
News, Audio

Council urged to make Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy widely available

30 May 2025
emotional support mental health men abuse
News, Top Stories

HSE West and North West says mental health services will be on hand over Bank Holiday weekend

30 May 2025
Garda
Top Stories, Audio

Gardai cracking down on drink driving this Bank Holiday weekend

30 May 2025
Gaza
Audio, News

Israel accepts US proposal for temporary ceasefire in Gaza

30 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube