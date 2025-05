Letterkenny University Hospital was one of the top 5 overcrowded hospitals in Ireland during the month of May.

468 patients were without a bed at the hospital, up 4% when compared to the same period in 2023.

According to the INMO’s Trolley Watch Report, 170 people were on a trolley in the hospital’s ED while 298 waited on wards.

7 people are waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital today.