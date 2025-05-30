Over €200,000 invested in three Donegal rivers

As part of its Fisheries and Angling Improvement Strategy, Loughs Agency has delivered over €200,000 worth of enhancement works across the Foyle catchment in Donegal, to improve fish habitats and supporting sustainable angling.

As part of its Fisheries and Angling Improvement Strategy, Loughs Agency has delivered a range of enhancement works across the Foyle catchment in Co Donegal, focusing on improving fish habitats and supporting sustainable angling.

With over €200,000 invested in projects across Donegal, Loughs Agency and local stakeholders delivered instream and riparian enhancements on the Deele, Finn and Reelan Rivers, supporting the protection of aquatic ecosystems and enhancing fisheries.

On the Deele River, approximately €80,000 was invested in a range of projects to improve riverbank and instream conditions. Works included the installation of over 3kms of riparian fencing, solar-powered livestock pumps, drinking water troughs and pinned woody material to support fish habitat diversity. Across multiple sites, access gates, livestock gates, angling stiles and tree planting were also delivered, combining structural improvements with soft engineering methods to reduce excessive erosion, improve water quality and enhance bank stability.

On the Reelan River, riparian protection and enhancement works were carried out through an investment of approximately €70,000. Key outputs included over 1.8kms of fencing, planting 400 trees and installing solar-powered pumps, drinking troughs, access gates and pinned woody material at several strategic locations. These projects provided a mix of instream habitat creation and livestock exclusion measures, improving conditions for native fish and aquatic species while enhancing angling access and promoting long-term river health.

The River Finn also saw a series of significant habitat improvement works with a total investment of over €60,000. Efforts focused on spawning enhancement, including the placement of 160 tonnes of gravel and 85 metres of pinned woody material, with over 1.3kms of fencing, the planting of 1,100 trees, solar-powered livestock pumps, drinking troughs, access gates, livestock gates and the repair of angling access stiles. Together, these measures help support local biodiversity, strengthen riverbanks and make the ecosystem more resilient in the long-term.

Reflecting on the success of the numerous successful projects carried out, Ciarán McGonigle, Joint Interim Designated Officer at Loughs Agency, said: “The Fisheries Improvement works carried out across the Foyle catchment in Co Donegal are a targeted approach to restoring and enhancing our rivers and their tributaries. By investing in natural solutions and working closely with local landowners and anglers, we’re protecting vital fish habitats, supporting sustainable fisheries and strengthening the environmental and economic value these rivers provide to the wider community. We will continue this work across the Foyle and Carlingford catchments to further conserve local fish populations and protect and enhance the habitats they depend on.”

For more information on the fisheries improvement works carried out by Loughs Agency, visit: https://www.loughs-agency.org/