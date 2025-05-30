Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Recruitment of consultant for memory assessment support service in Donegal underway

The Minister for Older People and Housing has confirmed that recruitment is currently underway for a consultant for the memory assessment support service in Donegal.

Minister Kieran O’Donnell has announced the commencement of the implementation of a National Dementia Registry for Ireland.

It will assist in improving dementia care quality, address service gaps, and plan services for the increasing number of people with dementia.

Minister O’Donnell says the register will be key to enhancing the services available for those who need care:

Top Stories

Dementia
News, Audio

Recruitment of consultant for memory assessment support service in Donegal underway

30 May 2025
Letterkenny Town
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘The day there is no traffic in Letterkenny will be worse than having traffic’ – Letterkenny businessman

30 May 2025
CARELON 2
News, Top Stories

Carelon confirms 24 job losses in Donegal

30 May 2025
County House Lifford
News, Audio

Council urged to make Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy widely available

30 May 2025
