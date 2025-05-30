Recruitment of consultant for memory assessment support service in Donegal underway

The Minister for Older People and Housing has confirmed that recruitment is currently underway for a consultant for the memory assessment support service in Donegal.

Minister Kieran O’Donnell has announced the commencement of the implementation of a National Dementia Registry for Ireland.

It will assist in improving dementia care quality, address service gaps, and plan services for the increasing number of people with dementia.

Minister O’Donnell says the register will be key to enhancing the services available for those who need care: